California Supreme Court Preserves Cap-and-Trade Program

The California Supreme Court has declined to review an appeal court finding that the state's auctioning of carbon emission credits is not an illegal tax.



The June 28 state supreme court decision will let stand the Third Appellate District Court of Appeal's ruling in California Chamber of Commerce v. California Air Resources Board. In the case, the California Chamber of Commerce argued that the state Air Resources Board’s auctioning of carbon emission credits to businesses as part of California’s cap-and-trade program is a de facto tax.