Washington Governor Signs Budget With Colorado-Style Reporting Requirements for Remote Sellers

Ending a months-long budget dispute, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) late June 30 signed a two-year operating budget that includes Colorado-style reporting requirements for online sellers and a property tax increase to fully fund public education.



The budget agreement was approved by state lawmakers earlier the same day. Legislators also passed a bill to reduce the state's manufacturing business & occupation (B&O) tax rate, which could impact a World Trade Organization case by the European Union against Washington’s subsidies for the Boeing Co.