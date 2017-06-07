Illinois House to Decide Fate of Tax Increase, Budget Bills

The final decision on whether there will be an income tax increase and a budget in Illinois now rests with the House, which is scheduled to vote July 6 on an override of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes.



The Illinois Capitol was a busy place on July 4. First, the Senate voted 36 to 18 to approve a tax package the House passed on July 2. The Senate then took a separate vote on a budget bill, approving it on a 39-14 vote. Rauner vetoed both bills, but the Senate voted 36 to 19 and 39 to 15 to override his tax bill veto and his budget veto, respectively.