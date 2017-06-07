 Illinois House to Decide Fate of Tax Increase, Budget Bills

Related Articles

Related Publications

Word Cloud

Illinois House to Decide Fate of Tax Increase, Budget Bills

The final decision on whether there will be an income tax increase and a budget in Illinois now rests with the House, which is scheduled to vote July 6 on an override of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes.
 
The Illinois Capitol was a busy place on July 4. First, the Senate voted 36 to 18 to approve a tax package the House passed on July 2. The Senate then took a separate vote on a budget bill, approving it on a 39-14 vote. Rauner vetoed both bills, but the Senate voted 36 to 19 and 39 to 15 to override his tax bill veto and his budget veto, respectively.

RSS Feeds Print
Share