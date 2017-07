Washington Governor Vetoes Manufacturing Tax Reduction

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) vetoed legislation to lower the state’s gross receipts tax rate on manufacturing, a decision prompted by the provision's last-minute inclusion in the budget.



Inslee announced in a July 7 veto letter that he’d struck sections from S.B. 5977 — part of the state’s compromise budget legislation — that would lower Washington’s manufacturing business and occupation (B&O) tax rate from 0.484 percent of gross receipts to 0.2904 percent over a period of four years.