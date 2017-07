Uniform Procedures to Handle Federal Partnership Audit Adjustments Needed, Experts Say

Making it easy to report federal partnership audit adjustments is in the interest of both states and taxpayers, a panel of experts said July 10.



Speaking at the annual meeting of the Southeastern Association of Tax Administrators Conference in New Orleans, Pilar Mata of the Tax Executives Institute presented the current working draft of the model statute developed for reporting adjustments to federal taxable income and federal partnership audit adjustments.