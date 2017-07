Michigan Incentives Package Will Let Companies Keep New Employees' Withheld Income Taxes

The Michigan House on July 12 approved an incentives package that would authorize businesses to “capture” up to 10 years of personal income taxes withheld from new employees if the company meets specified job creation and wage rate benchmarks.



The Senate concurred in the House's changes in a 29-5 vote later the same day and sent the package to Gov. Rick Snyder (R), who said he will sign the measures.