Illinois, With Budget, Avoids 'Junk' Credit Rating From S&P

Illinois’s new budget, with its combination of tax increases and spending cuts, is enough — for now — to keep the state’s credit from being downgraded to “junk,” one of the major rating agencies said July 12.



S&P Global Ratings said it removed the state from “CreditWatch ” status because it no longer believes “the state is at risk of experiencing a liquidity crisis in the near term as it was before.” For now, Illinois is rated “stable” rather than “negative,” S&P said. However, Moody’s Investors Service Inc., another major credit agency that had also warned of a downgrade, has not yet decided if it is ready to remove the risk of “junk” status.