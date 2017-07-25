States' Pot Taxation Regimes Face Growing Pains But Also Successes

More and more states are recognizing the revenue potential of legalized recreational marijuana, and the experiences of early adopter states like Colorado and Washington could provide insight into the challenges of taxing and regulating it.



Colorado and Washington voters were the first to legalize recreational marijuana, generating hundreds of millions in tax revenue since sales began in 2014. Other states followed suit — Oregon and Alaska began sales in 2016, and Nevada started in July. California, Maine, and Massachusetts are preparing for legal sales in 2018.