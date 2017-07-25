Oklahoma Solicitor General, Associations Defend Cigarette 'Tax' Before High Court

A newly enacted cigarette "tax" is a regulatory fee and not subject to requirements set out in the state constitution, the Oklahoma solicitor general is arguing before the state supreme court.



Cigarette companies, convenience stores, and distributors filed suit in Naifeh v. Oklahoma arguing that the passage of the $ 1.50-per-pack cigarette fee on the last day of the legislative session with only a bare majority violated the state constitution, and asked the court to declare S.B. 845 unconstitutional and prohibit its enforcement.