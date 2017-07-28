Tax Incentive Details for Foxconn's Wisconsin Plant Remain Murky

A day after Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group announced it will build a screen display factory in southeast Wisconsin, state legislators remain in the dark regarding specifics of the $ 3 billion incentive package to the company, according to spokespersons of several lawmakers.



The only details that have emerged since the company's July 26 announcement were included in an information sheet released by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) highlighting facts and figures associated with Foxconn’s potential investment in the state.