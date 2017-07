Texas Lawmakers Consider Nearly Doubling Sales Tax to Fund Schools

Texas lawmakers are mulling over a bill that would replace property taxes used to fund public schools by nearly doubling the sales tax.



Filed July 24 by Rep. Andrew Murr (R), H.B. 285 would eliminate the portion of a property owner’s tax bill that is dedicated to the maintenance and operation of public school districts. The bill would replace the lost revenue for school funding by increasing the sales tax from the current rate of 6.25 percent to 12 percent.