Multistate Amnesty for Marketplace Sellers Moving Forward

More than 15 states are racing to implement a 60-day multistate tax amnesty to entice remote sellers using online marketplaces to register and start collecting sales and use taxes in time for at least part of the fourth quarter’s holiday shopping season.



The Multistate Tax Commission’s Nexus Committee on July 31 agreed to proceed with a draft plan for a special voluntary disclosure program — several speakers called it an amnesty — that would run from August 17 through October 17.