South Dakota Supreme Court to Hear Remote Sales Tax Case

South Dakota’s remote sales tax law challenging the 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Quill v. North Dakota is one step closer to reality now that the state supreme court has agreed to hear oral arguments in a case against the law.



The South Dakota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments August 29 in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc., one of two lawsuits challenging S.B. 106. Both lawsuits were filed even before the bill — signed into law by Gov. Dennis Daugaard (R) in March 2016 — went into effect on May 1 of that year.