MTC Work on Partnership Audits to Start With Industry RAR Model

An industry task force’s draft model revenue agent report (RAR) statute will serve as the starting point for the Multistate Tax Commission’s own work developing model statutory language for reporting federal partnership audit adjustments.



In response to the IRS’s new centralized partnership audit regime, practitioner organizations last fall quickly developed the draft RAR proposal, and have since integrated into the proposal work provisions for reporting federal partnership audit adjustments.