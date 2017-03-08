Soda Lobby Nears Defeat in Sweetened Beverage Tax Fight in Illinois, Pennsylvania

With its fight against the soda tax appearing on the brink of defeat, the beverage industry has filed appeals in its suits to stop implementation of the tax in the Chicago area — Cook County, Illinois — and in Philadelphia, as more localities consider sweetened beverage taxes to boost revenue.



On August 1, the Illinois Retail Merchants Association (IRMA) announced that it appealed the Circuit Court of Cook County's July 28 decision lifting the ban on the tax. The group's notice of appeal filed with the Appellate Court of Illinois claims that Judge Daniel Kubasiak did not use correct standards when the circuit court granted the county’s motion to dismiss IRMA's suit to stop the tax.