Illinois Appellate Court Allows Chicago Sales Tax Sourcing Suit to Proceed

A suit by Chicago to recover tax revenues it alleges other municipalities unjustly retained by allowing the site of certain transactions to be manipulated may go forward, an Illinois appellate court held.



In a September 29 opinion, City of Chicago v. City of Kankakee, the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, First Division reversed the dismissal of Chicago’s claims against two Illinois municipalities that Chicago alleges entered into sales tax rebate agreements with internet retailers to improperly source certain online sales to the municipalities.