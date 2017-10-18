Kentucky DOR Isses Alert for Cities Considering Telecom Franchise Fees

The Kentucky Department of Revenue has provided information for municipalities that are considering collecting franchise fees from telecommunications companies under a state supreme court ruling that struck down a 2005 state law prohibiting the fees.

In an October 4 tax alert, the DOR outlined key points that local jurisdictions should consider before renewing or establishing franchise fees on cable and communications services, including that jurisdictions with franchise fees will not be eligible to receive any distributions from the state's telecom tax receipts.