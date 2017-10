Amazon Offered Billions in Tax Breaks as Progressive Groups Long for a Good Neighbor

As states and localities dangled billions in tax breaks to lure Amazon's HQ2, dozens of advocacy groups urged the online giant to be a good neighbor by paying fair wages and taxes and supporting public institutions.



The competing narratives played out as the October 19 deadline for submitting bids to secure Amazon's second headquarters passed. The project has prompted a frenzy not seen since Boeing sought proposals for a facility to build its new 777X jetliner.