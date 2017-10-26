Crutchfield Sues Massachusetts DOR Over Remote Sales Tax Collection Reg

Crutchfield Corp., known for challenging the Ohio commercial activity tax, is now suing the heads of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue over the agency's month-old remote sales tax collection regulation.



On October 25, the corporation filed a complaint in Albemarle County Circuit Court in Virginia, where it is headquartered, against Massachusetts DOR Commissioner Christopher Harding and Deputy Commissioner William Graham, challenging the constitutionality and validity of the department's remote sales tax reg .