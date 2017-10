MTC Drafting New Model Apportionment Rule for Bank Holding Companies

The drafters of the Multistate Tax Commission’s model alternative apportionment regulations are also working on a new model rule to address the apportionment of receipts of bank holding companies and their subsidiaries.



The need for the new model rule stems from the narrow definition of receipts contained in the MTC’s market-based sourcing model amendments to the Uniform Division of Income for Tax Purposes Act.