New York, California Governors Unite to Save SALT Deduction

The Democratic governors of New York and California denounced efforts to repeal of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction under the GOP's federal tax reform bill and slammed local Republican supporters as scared and treasonous.



Although both governors have vocally opposed the Republican tax reform plan and its proposed elimination of the SALT deduction, this is the first time the state leaders from opposite coasts have united to try to save the deduction, which is disproportionately claimed by New York and California filers.