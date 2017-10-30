 South Carolina Judge Issues Scheduling Order in Amazon Case

South Carolina’s chief administrative law judge has issued a scheduling order and notice for hearing for late 2018 in Amazon Services LLC v. South Carolina Dep't of Revenue, the first known case involving a revenue department placing tax collection responsibility on an online marketplace provider for sales made into the state by third-party sellers.
 
Amazon Services LLC, the subsidiary that operates Amazon.com Inc.’s online marketplace platform, in July requested the contested case hearing after the revenue department issued a $ 12.5 million assessment for uncollected taxes on sales made by “Fulfillment by Amazon” sellers during the first quarter of 2016.

