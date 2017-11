State, Local Governments Urge U.S. Supreme Court to Take South Dakota Case

State and local government groups are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take a case that some hope will be the vehicle to overturn Quill Corp. v. North Dakota.



The groups will file an amicus brief by November 2, said Lisa Soronen of the State and Local Legal Center (SLLC), which represents the groups and is handling the filing. On board are all of SLLC’s full members...