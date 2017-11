Sanders Backs Proposed New York City Millionaire's Tax

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., October 30 endorsed New York City Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to fund subway repairs with a millionaire’s tax, despite recent opposition from Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).



At a New York City event with de Blasio, Sanders supported the mayor’s “Fair Fix” plan, which would increase the income tax for the top 1 percent of New York City taxpayers.