Every State With a Sales Tax Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Scrap Quill

All 45 states with a sales tax have signed onto a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take a case that could overturn Quill.



In a brief to be filed November 2 by the state of Colorado as petitioner, Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman (R) posed the question, “Should this Court abrogate the physical-presence rule of Quill Corp. v. North Dakota (1992) and National Bellas Hess, Inc. v. Department of Revenue of Illinois (1967)?” and said the answer should be yes.