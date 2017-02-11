 Pew Map Shows SALT Deduction Varies Across States

Elimination of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction under federal tax reform could make each dollar a state charges in taxes much more expensive for residents, according to an analyst with the Pew Charitable Trusts.
 
Phillip Oliff, a research manager for Pew's fiscal federalism initiative, told Tax Analysts November 1 that “the story about federal tax reform really extends beyond Washington, D.C. . . . It’s very important as policymakers make these decisions to be aware that potential change to the federal tax code could affect states very differently.”

