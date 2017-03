03-16-2017 | 08:39 AM

Author: Law360

NY Judge Stays $1.2B Tata, DoCoMo Arbitration Row

A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday granted a stay in a review of a nearly $1.2 billion arbitration award so Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Lt. and Japanese cellphone company NTT DoCoMo Inc. can settle the matter in Indian court. ...read more