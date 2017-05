05-17-2017 | 06:06 PM

Author: Law360

UK Regulator Fines Telecom For Sending 3.3M Spam Texts

The U.K.’s data protection commissioner has hit telecom provider Onecom with a £100,000 ($129,710) fine for allegedly blasting consumers with more than 3 million spam texts about mobile phone upgrades during a six-month period, the regulator ...read more