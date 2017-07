07-19-2017 | 05:28 PM

Author: Law360

ITC Finds Diebold ATMs Infringe Hyosung Patent

The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that financial services company Diebold Nixdorf Inc. imported ATMs that infringe various claims of a patent belonging to Nautilus Hyosung America, prohibiting future entry of the ATMs into the U.S ...read more