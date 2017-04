04-12-2017 | 12:09 PM

Author: Law360

U.S. Steel Unit Settles EEOC's Anti-Nazirite Bias Suit

A U.S. Steel subsidiary has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s suit in Texas federal court alleging the company discriminated against a Nazarite man who declined to cut his hair for a drug test because ...read more