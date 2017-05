05-22-2017 | 03:56 AM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: Clariant, Huntsman Ink Deal To Form $20B Specialty Chemicals Co.

Switzerland-based Clariant and Texas-based Huntsman unveiled a merger of equals on Monday poised to create a global specialty chemical company worth $20 billion, paving the way for a tie-up after years of rumors the two were exploring a deal. ...read more