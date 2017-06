06-23-2017 | 10:15 AM

Author: Law360

Forestar Calls Upped DR Horton Offer 'Superior' To Rival Bid

Forestar Group Inc. said Friday that an increased offer from D.R. Horton to purchase 75 percent of the real estate development company for around $568 million was superior to a bid made by Starwood Capital Group that would mean a higher total price but ...read more