12-15-2017 | 10:35 AM

Author: Law360

Texas Justices Will Rehear USAA Bad Faith Liability Row

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday granted a request from USAA Texas Lloyds Co. to rehear its long-running dispute with policyholder Gail Menchaca, who alleges the insurer acted in bad faith by refusing to investigate damage from 2008's Hurricane Ike ...read more