04-23-2018 | 06:58 PM

Author: Law360

Proskauer Loses Bid To Delay $1.5B Clawback Trial

A Texas federal judge said Monday that Proskauer Rose LLP was "frivolous” to appeal a $1.5 billion clawback suit by the receiver for the $7 billion Stanford Ponzi scheme, confirming trial for next week as scheduled but nevertheless carving ...read more