04-27-2018 | 08:16 PM

Author: Law360

Split 5th Circ. Upholds Reboot Of Texas Voter ID Law

The Fifth Circuit upheld Texas’ new voter ID law on Friday, finding that the new law, SB 5, fixed discriminatory measures laid out in an older overturned version the en banc court had rejected, according to a decision that had all three panel judges ...read more