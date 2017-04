04-23-2017 | 03:51 PM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: Becton-Dickinson Inks $24B Deal For Medical Supply Co. C.R. Bard

Becton-Dickinson and Co. has agreed to pay $24 billion to acquire fellow medical supply company C.R. Bard Inc., the companies said on Sunday, in a deal guided by respective legal counsels Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rose ...read more