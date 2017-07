07-28-2017 | 07:55 PM

Author: Law360

DC Circ. Nixes Punitives In $10B Award To Bombing Victims

The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld much of a decision slamming the Sudanese government with more than $10 billion in damages to victims of a 1998 terrorist attack, but struck punitive damages after finding that a terrorism law’s exemption allowance ...read more