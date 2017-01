01-25-2017 | 06:35 PM

Author: Law360

Exxon's Bid To Limit $34M Of MTBE Damages Attacked

Ahead of a trial in long-running litigation over methyl tertiary butyl ether contamination riddling a 270-square-mile California water district, the district on Tuesday attacked ExxonMobil Oil Corp.'s bid to limit liability by more than $34 million ...read more