03-24-2017 | 06:18 PM

Author: Law360

Yamaha Beats Bid To Revive Motor Defect Action At 9th Circ.

Owners of Yamaha outboard motors who claim a defect caused dangerous corrosion had their putative class action sunk by the Ninth Circuit on Friday when a panel found they couldn’t show how the alleged defect led to an unreasonable safety hazard ...read more