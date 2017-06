06-05-2017 | 08:00 PM

Author: Law360

ABC's 'Pink Slime' Lies Cost Beef Co. $1.9B, Jury Told

WBeef Products Inc. told a South Dakota jury Monday that ABC’s false reporting calling its beef trimmings product “pink slime” scared supermarkets away and cost it $1.9 billion, while ABC countered in its opening statement that the truth ...read more