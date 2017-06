06-08-2017 | 05:41 PM

Author: Law360

FDA Asks Endo To Remove Opana ER, Citing Opioid Crisis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took a first-of-its-kind step toward combating the opioid epidemic on Thursday by formally requesting Endo Pharmaceuticals take Opana ER off the market after concluding the benefits of the painkiller no longer outweigh ...read more