10-03-2017 | 05:38 PM

Author: Law360

Coffee-Maker Importer To Pay $2M For Not Reporting Defect

A Wisconsin federal judge on Tuesday entered a $1.9 million judgment against importer Spectrum Brands Inc. for taking years to report a defect in a Black & Decker-branded coffee maker that caused the handles of full carafes to suddenly break, leading ...read more