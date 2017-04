04-20-2017 | 05:06 PM

Author: Law360

Calif. Judge Eyes Fall 2018 For Wal-Mart Cashier Trial

A California federal judge told Wal-Mart Stores Inc. on Thursday that he’s planning a fall 2018 trial on allegations the retailer violated state law by failing to provide seats for cashiers, adding momentum to the case in the wake of a Ninth Circuit ...read more