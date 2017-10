10-05-2017 | 10:45 AM

Author: Law360

Ogletree Deakins Boosts Presence In West With 3 Attys

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has announced that it has expanded its presence in the western United States by adding a duo from Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP who specialize in Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases, as well ...read more