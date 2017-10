10-16-2017 | 06:48 PM

Author: Law360

BuzzFeed Sues DOJ For Names In Ex-US Atty's Office Affair

BuzzFeed hit the U.S. Department of Justice with a Freedom of Information Act complaint in New York federal court Monday, urging the government agency to reveal the names of the former U.S. attorney and a subordinate who were involved in an affair. ...read more