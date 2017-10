10-18-2017 | 07:27 AM

Author: Law360

Rule 30(b)(6) Deposition Strategies For Employers: Part 2

In the final part of this article, Marjorie McMahon Obod of Dilworth Paxson LLP addresses Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 30(b)(6) deposition tactics, such as preparing a designee, defending the deposition, and reviewing and finalizing the deposition ...read more