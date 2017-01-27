Florida: Carrier’s Failure to Respond Does Not Mean Claimant Can Switch Medical Specialties

Resolving a split among the state’s judges of compensation claims, a Florida appellate court held that an employer/carrier’s failure to respond timely to a request for a one-time change of physician does not entitle the employee to a physician in a different specialty from that of the originally authorized physician. The court added that procedures existed for claimants to seek authorization for physicians beyond the specialties originally established for their workplace accidents. But § 440.13(2)(f), Fla. Stat., could not be read to allow that result simply because an employer/carrier had not timely responded to a one-time change of physician.

