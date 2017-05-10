New York: Third-Party Defendant Claim For Contribution Against Employer Fails Under “Grave Injury” Statute

In New York, absent an express agreement to the contrary, a defendant sued in tort by an injured employee may seek contribution or indemnification from the employer only if the employee suffered a "grave injury, as that term is defined in N.Y. Workers’ Comp. Law § 11. A New York appellate court held that where an employer/third-party defendant established a prima facie case that the plaintiff/employee had not sustained such a grave injury, and where the defendant/third-party plaintiff failed to offer evidence raising a triable issue of fact, the trial court appropriately granted summary judgment in favor of the employer on the contribution claim. While the employee had sustained a brain injury, there was no evidence that the employee had sustained permanent total disability.

