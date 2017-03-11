South Carolina: Court Finds Workers’ Comp Policy Was Procured by Fraud

Where an employer rushed to an insurance agency to procure a policy of workers’ compensation coverage after one of its employees sustained serious injuries in a fall from a roof, the policy was void ab initio; “cancellation” of the policy under S.C. Code Ann. § 38-75-730 (2015) was, therefore, not required. The appellate court observed that insurance was meant to protect against the unknown or the possibility of a loss. It could not be used to protect the employer from a loss that had already occurred.

