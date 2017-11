11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Yahoo, Promotions Firm Announce Settlement In Remanded NCAA Contest Suit

DALLAS - In a joint filing Nov. 13 in Texas federal court, Yahoo! Inc. and a former promotional partner announced that they had stipulated to settlement of the remaining issues in a remanded case centering on contractual disputes over a 2014 online NCAA contest three months after the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found that Yahoo owed the plaintiff $4.4 million (SCA Promotions Inc. v. Yahoo! Inc., No. 3:14-cv-00957, N.D. Texas).